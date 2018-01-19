Appinall, a New Group and Event Management App, is Officially Launched

Appinall is Ideal for Businesses, Non-Profit Organizations, Property Management and Other Groups to Manage their Tasks Quickly and Effectively

BRAINTREE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2018 / The founder of Appinall, an event management and group management app that is easy to use and highly effective, is pleased to announce the launch of his new and innovative app.

To learn more about Appinall and how it can be the perfect group communication system for a variety of business owners, please visit https://appinall.com/.

As a spokesperson for the new app noted, Appinall allows a number of businesses including those that provide child care, non-profit organizations, property management, sports teams and more to manage all of their tasks. To get the new app, people may download Appinall in an Android version or download Appinall on an iPhone.

The founder of Appinall understands that in order to be successful in the business world, efficient teamwork is a must. He also knows that fostering effective communication helps to build teams and encourages a safe and productive environment.

This knowledge inspired the founder to create and launch Appinall, and provide people with an effective team and client collaboration tool that will quickly and easily connect businesses with their employees, partners, vendors and clients.

"With Appinall, you can build and develop your community, organize and promote an event, and improve communication within a team," the spokesperson noted, adding that Appinall also helps business owners to grow their companies, as well as discover new and fun things to do in the community and find friends who have similar interests.

"Appinall is a combination of group and private chat, event and group management, a built-in payment system and other functionalities."

Even though Appinall was just recently launched, it is already getting a lot of positive reviews from people who are happy to have such a useful event and group management tool.

For example, Anthony S. wrote that Appinall has already become his most frequently used app to stay in touch with his company's team.

"We have a remote team so we use Appinall to communicate. I can be anywhere and still talk to everyone," he wrote in his review.

About Appinall:

Appinall is a new and intuitive app which helps people build, manage and grow their community via Group and Event management tools. To learn more about Appinall, please visit https://appinall.com/.

Appinall

220 Forbes Road, Suite 402

Braintree, MA 02184

Contact:

Stan Liachev

hello@appinall.com

+1 617 821 8155



SOURCE: Appinall