sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,735 Euro		+0,055
+0,72 %
WKN: A14TU2 ISIN: SE0007074844 Ticker-Symbol: WAEC 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WALLENSTAM AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WALLENSTAM AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WALLENSTAM AB
WALLENSTAM AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WALLENSTAM AB7,735+0,72 %