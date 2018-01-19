Infiniti Research, a universal market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest list blog on the top five packaging companies in the world. There has been rapid advancements in the delivery of services due to the drastic change in the consumption pattern of the customers. Here is a list of the top five packaging firms in the world who are trying to ensure better shelf life for the products.

The materials used in product packaging have undergone many changes in recent times to keep up with the changing end-users' demands. Effective packaging helps improve strength, resilience, protection, functions, and aesthetics of the product. Currently, packaging is essential for the success of a product, as a customer's purchase decision in a retail setting is based exclusively on the aesthetics of the packaging.

According to the packaging industry experts at Infiniti, "Some packaging materials give the brand a more quality feel, whereas others protect it from extreme conditions including light, heat, air, wind, and moisture."

Listed below are the top packaging companies in the world.

Top packaging companies in the world

International Paper: One of the largest pulp and paper companies in the world.

WestRock: It is an American packaging company formed after the merger between MeadWestvaco and RockTenn

Stora Enso: This company is the leading provider of renewable solutions in biomass, wooden construction, packaging, and paper in the global markets.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

