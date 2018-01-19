Trading in Dignitana AB's paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is January 24, 2018.



Short name: DIGN BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010636522 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 146945 ---------------------------



