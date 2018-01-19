Trading in Intuitive Aerial AB's paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is January 22, 2018.



Short name: INTU BTU --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010598409 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 146135 ---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46-8-503 000 50.