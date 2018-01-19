2017 Human Microbiome Applications in IVD and Other Healthcare Areas

DUBLIN, Jan, 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Human Microbiome Applications in IVD and Other Healthcare" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Human Microbiome Applications in IVD and Other Healthcare surveys the growing interest in the human microbiome in in vitro diagnostics (IVD) and other healthcare applications, touching on areas such as metagenomics, metabolomic profiling, and microbiome diagnostics, among others.

While study of the microbiome has attracted enthusiastic media attention and venture capital, its findings are largely preliminary. Still, some IVD companies have already launched tests to measure changes in the microbiome to monitor disease progress.

notes selected molecular microbiome-based tests, microbiome-based diagnostic biomarkers, and precision or personalized medicine approaches to the microbiome.

Human Microbiome Applications in IVD and Other Healthcare notes pharmaceutical company interest in the microbiome as well. Spurred on by the Human Microbiome Project, pharmaceutical companies have become more interested in microbiome research. Many players in the microbiome market are amassing knowledge and data about the microbiome in order to partner with pharmaceutical firms interested in developing new therapeutics.

Microbiome-based therapeutic approaches are discussed, including fecal microbiota transplants (FMT) and selected novel therapies. Select current microbiome-related drug candidates are noted in Human Microbiome Applications in IVD and Other Healthcare as well.



Microbiome companies and start-ups offer a wide array of products and services. They can be roughly grouped into therapeutics-based companies, research-based companies, and direct-to-consumer service providers. Despite the fact that efforts to develop microbiome-based diagnostics and therapies remain in their early stages, microbiome companies have attracted significant investment, which is discussed in the report.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Executive Summary

Introduction

Large-Scale Microbiome Projects

Scope Of The Report

Methodology

2: Human Microbiome In Ivd And Other Healthcare Applications

Microbiome - Bacteria In Disease Processes

Growing Interest In The Microbiome

Metagenomics

Metabolomic Profiling

Microbiome Diagnostics

Selected Molecular Microbiome-based Tests

Diagnostic Biomarkers

Precision or Personalized Medicine Approaches

PHARMA COMPANY INTEREST IN THE MICROBIOME

Agreements, Investments

Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT)

Other Selected Microbiome-related Therapeutic Approaches

Microbiome Modulators

INVESTMENT IN MICROBIOME COMPANIES

3: Selected Microbiome Players



4D Pharma plc

Abbott Diagnostics

Abbvie

Aces Health

AdvancingBio

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Anaeropharma Science

AOBiome, LLC

Aperiomics, Inc.

Arivale

Atlas Biomed

AvidBiotics

Beckman Coulter / Danaher

/ Danaher Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Biocartis Group

The BioCollective

BioGaia Pharma AB

Biohit OYJ

Biomecite Diagnostics

bioMrieux Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biose

Blis Technologies

Bruker Corporation

C3J Therapeutics (formerly C3 Jian)

Capsugel

Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

CIPAC Therapeutics

CLC bio (a QIAGEN company)

Clinical-Microbiomics

Copan Diagnostics, Inc.

CosmosID

Covaris

Crestovo (Finch Therapeutics Group)

Danaher Corporation

Dermala

DermTech

Diversigen

DNA Genotek

DNAnexus, Inc.

Eagle Genomics

Eligo Bioscience

ENTEROME Bioscience SA

EpiBiome

Eppendorf AG

Evelo Biosciences

Evolve Biosystems

Finch Therapeutics Group

GALT

GATC Biotech AG

Genetic Analysis AS

GENEWIZ, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Human Longevity, Inc. (HLI)

Illumina

IS-Diagnostics

ISOThrive LLC

Janssen Biotech (Johnson & Johnson)

Kallyope

Labcyte

Luminex Corporation

Mayo Medical Laboratories

Menarini-Silicon Biosystems

Merck & Co., Inc.

Metabiomics Corporation

MetaboGen AB

Metabolon, Inc.

Microbiome

Microbiome Insights

MicroBiome Therapeutics (MBT)

Mitra Biotech

MyBiotics

Naked Biome

Nestl Health Science

New England Biolabs

Nizo

Norgen Biotek

OncoImmunity

One Codex

OpenBiome

Optibiotix

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Osel, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc. (Pe)

Pfizer, Inc.

Phase Genomics

Proderm IQ

Prodigest

Promega Corporation

PureFlora Inc.

QIAGEN

Quay Pharma

Rebiotix

Resphera Biosciences

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Sabinsa Corporation

ScreenCell

Second Genome

Seres Therapeutics

Shimadzu Corporation

Siolta Therapeutics

Symbiotic Health

SynCo Bio Partners B.V.

Synlogic

Synthetic Biologics

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

TNO

Triskelion

uBiome

Vaiomer

Vedanta Biosciences

VIOME

ViThera Pharmaceuticals

Waters Corporation

Whole Biome

Xycrobe Therapeutics, Inc.

Zymo Research

