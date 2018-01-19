Technology solutions company for waste gasification to energy projects EQTEC announce on Friday that it has made a partial repayment of £378,882 on its secured loan facility, which comprises a five-year term loan of £1m at 15% per annum fixed rate of interest, with Ecofinance GLI. The AIM-traded firm said the facility, commencing in 2015, was repayable in full in July 2020. EQTEC, with the agreement of Ecofinance, had decided to repay £378,882 of capital and £2,958 in accrued interest ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...