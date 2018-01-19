LONDON, 2018-01-19 15:14 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mooreland Partners (www.moorelandpartners.com), the leading independent investment bank providing M&A and private capital advisory services to the global technology industry, today announced that it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Hungary-based Balabit in its sale to leading Texas-based security software vendor One Identity, a Quest Software business. The transaction was publicly announced and closed on January 17, 2018.



"This transaction is yet another example of how technology leaders are scanning the globe for best-in-class people and products," said Peter Globokar, Managing Director at Mooreland Partners. "Mooreland brought in its deep domain expertise in information security as well as tried and tested transatlantic transaction execution skills to make this transaction happen," added Brad Topchik, co-head of Mooreland Partners' global Enterprise Software banking practice.



Balabit is a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) and Log Management solutions that help businesses reduce the risk of data breaches associated with privileged accounts. Solutions include Privileged Session Management, Privileged Account Analytics and Log Management, which together help organizations prevent, detect and respond to cyber attacks involving privileged accounts, including both insider threats and external attacks using hijacked credentials. Balabit's global customer base of more than 600 organizations spans over 90 countries and more than 1,000,000 corporate users.



Founded in 2000, Balabit is a privately-held company backed notably by C5 Capital, a leading venture and private equity investor in the European cybersecurity and wider software ecosystem. The company, based in Budapest, Hungary, also has operations in the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Luxembourg. More information at www.balabit.com



One Identity, a Quest Software business headquartered in Austin, Texas, offers a broad portfolio of identity and access management (IAM) solutions including identity governance, access management, privileged management, and identity as a service. More than 7,500 customers worldwide use One Identity solutions to manage more than 125 million identities, enhancing organizational agility and efficiency while securing access to data -- wherever it might reside. More information at www.oneidentity.com



Quest Software, backed by global investor Francisco Partners, is one the world's most recognizable brands in IT Management and security software with solutions spanning information management, data protection, endpoint systems management, identity and access management, and Microsoft platform management. More than 100,000 customers globally rely on Quest to manage and protect critical IT functions. www.quest.com



ABOUT MOORELAND PARTNERS



Founded in 2002, Mooreland Partners is a leading independent investment bank providing M&A and private capital advisory services to the global technology industry, serving clients from its offices in London, New York, and Silicon Valley. Mooreland's team of over 50 professionals delivers industry domain and transaction expertise across all major technology sectors including industrial technology and electronics, enterprise software, mobile, digital media, consumer, e-commerce and fintech. Learn more at www.moorelandpartners.com; read our blog.



