Top Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Report 2017 Featuring 50 Big Pharma & Bio-Pharma Giants

The "50 Key Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

50 Key Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies is a comprehensive look at the top 50 companies that are shaping the biotherapeutics market in 2017 and beyond. The top 50 companies in this report were chosen for a variety of reasons, including sales of marketed biopharmaceutical products, innovation in biotherapeutics, and unique additions to the market, either marketed products or products in development.

50 Key Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

includes large traditional pharma powerhouses such as Pfizer, Novartis, Roche, Merck, GSK, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer, and others; but it also includes smaller niche companies such as Genmab, Seattle Genetics, etc. In addition, it includes leading biopharmaceuticals such as Amgen and Biogen, and leading biotech companies such as Qiagen, Alexion, Agilent, Waters Co and others.

Biopharmaceuticals are therapeutic agents intended to treat symptoms and/or underlying causes of a variety of disorders and diseases. They have been a growing part of the pharmaceutical landscape since the early 1980s and is, today, one of the fastest growing areas in the pharmaceutical industry, growing at an average rate of 12%-15% over the past two years.

Today, there are many biologics in the approval pipeline and it has been projected that over 65% of drugs approved for the marketplace in 2017 will be the result of biotechnology. Biopharmaceuticals hold great promise for treating some of the most intractable medical conditions such as cancer and autoimmune disease.

50 Key Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies profiles these market leaders in-depth, presenting detailed information about each company, including:

Corporate Summary

Selected Biopharmaceutical Products

Biopharmaceuticals in Development

Selected Corporate Developments

Company Financials

Regional Revenue Breakdown by Percentage (%)

Key Topics Covered:



1: Executive Summary

Introduction

Scope and Methodology

Market Summary



2: Introduction

Biopharmaceuticals and Biotherapeutics

Biopharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Areas Of Treatment For Biopharmaceuticals

Regulations For Biopharmaceuticals



3: 50 Key Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: Profiles



AbbVie

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Allergan plc

Ambry Genetics

Amgen, Inc

AstraZeneca plc

Bayer AG

Berry Genomics Co Ltd.

Biogen

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc

Bristol Myers Squibb

Celgene

CRISPR Therapeutics AG

CSL Behring

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited

Eli Lilly & Co

Enzo Biochem, Inc

Evotec AG

Exelixis

Genmab

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Grifols International S.A.

Guardant Health

Illumina

Incyte Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co, Inc.

Mylan

Myriad Genetics

Novartis International AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Organogenesis

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Perkin Elmer, Inc

Pfizer

Precision BioSciences Inc

QIAGEN N.V.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Roche Ltd.

Sanofi

Seattle Genetics, Inc

Shire

Takeda

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

UCB S.A.

United Therapeutics Corporation

Waters Corporation

