Top Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Report 2017 Featuring 50 Big Pharma & Bio-Pharma Giants

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "50 Key Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
50 Key Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies is a comprehensive look at the top 50 companies that are shaping the biotherapeutics market in 2017 and beyond. The top 50 companies in this report were chosen for a variety of reasons, including sales of marketed biopharmaceutical products, innovation in biotherapeutics, and unique additions to the market, either marketed products or products in development.
50 Key Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
includes large traditional pharma powerhouses such as Pfizer, Novartis, Roche, Merck, GSK, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer, and others; but it also includes smaller niche companies such as Genmab, Seattle Genetics, etc. In addition, it includes leading biopharmaceuticals such as Amgen and Biogen, and leading biotech companies such as Qiagen, Alexion, Agilent, Waters Co and others.
Biopharmaceuticals are therapeutic agents intended to treat symptoms and/or underlying causes of a variety of disorders and diseases. They have been a growing part of the pharmaceutical landscape since the early 1980s and is, today, one of the fastest growing areas in the pharmaceutical industry, growing at an average rate of 12%-15% over the past two years.
Today, there are many biologics in the approval pipeline and it has been projected that over 65% of drugs approved for the marketplace in 2017 will be the result of biotechnology. Biopharmaceuticals hold great promise for treating some of the most intractable medical conditions such as cancer and autoimmune disease.
50 Key Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies profiles these market leaders in-depth, presenting detailed information about each company, including:
- Corporate Summary
- Selected Biopharmaceutical Products
- Biopharmaceuticals in Development
- Selected Corporate Developments
- Company Financials
- Regional Revenue Breakdown by Percentage (%)
Key Topics Covered:
1: Executive Summary
Introduction
Scope and Methodology
Market Summary
2: Introduction
Biopharmaceuticals and Biotherapeutics
Biopharmaceuticals
Biotechnology
Areas Of Treatment For Biopharmaceuticals
Regulations For Biopharmaceuticals
3: 50 Key Biopharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: Profiles
- AbbVie
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Allergan plc
- Ambry Genetics
- Amgen, Inc
- AstraZeneca plc
- Bayer AG
- Berry Genomics Co Ltd.
- Biogen
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- Celgene
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG
- CSL Behring
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
- Eli Lilly & Co
- Enzo Biochem, Inc
- Evotec AG
- Exelixis
- Genmab
- Gilead Sciences
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Grifols International S.A.
- Guardant Health
- Illumina
- Incyte Corporation
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co, Inc.
- Mylan
- Myriad Genetics
- Novartis International AG
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Organogenesis
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Perkin Elmer, Inc
- Pfizer
- Precision BioSciences Inc
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Roche Ltd.
- Sanofi
- Seattle Genetics, Inc
- Shire
- Takeda
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
- UCB S.A.
- United Therapeutics Corporation
- Waters Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v57cbk/top?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716