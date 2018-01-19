The Spain-headquartered EPC has submitted for approval a proposal to build a solar park in Mérida, in the region of Extremadura.

The Spanish solar project developer Grupo OPDE has submitted a request for an environmental license for a 50 MW solar power project it intends to build in Mérida, in the Spanish southern region of Extremadura.

According to a document published in the region's official journal, the project "La Fernandina", proposed by the special purpose vehicle Solar Opde La Fernandina, SL, would be divided into seven sub-sections and would be ...

