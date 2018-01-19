TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/18 -- Captor Capital Corp. ("Captor" or the "Company") (CSE: CPTR)(CSE: CPTR.CN)(CNSX: CPTR)(FRANKFURT: NMV)(OTC PINK: NWURF) announced today that it held its annual general meeting yesterday, January 19, 2018. The AGM started at 4pm and was held at the Captor offices. All of the resolutions presented were duly passed and the meeting was concluded at 5pm.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. is a Canadian investment firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company follows a strategy of acquiring profitable, established companies and organizations with growth potential that require capital to scale. Captor currently has investments in a number of companies and industries, including I-5 Holdings, which owns the West Hollywood and Santa Ana MedMen cannabis dispensaries, amongst other assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or refers to forward-looking information, and is based on current expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties.

