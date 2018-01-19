Tumor Markers Immunoassay Market, 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Immunoassays have played a role in cancer management since the 1960s with the discovery of tumor markers alpha-fetoprotein (AFP) and carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA). These two tests are still an essential part of the cancer diagnostics toolbox.

Tumor Markers Immunoassay Market provides analysis of the current global market, including the following data points:

Tumor Markers Immunoassay Market by Marker, 2015-2025 (PSA, CEA, CA 125, AFP, CA 15-3, CA 19-9, CYFRA 21-1, ProGRP, SCC, CA 72-4, HE4, Others, Total)

Tumor Markers Immunoassay Market by Region, 2015-2025 (US, EU, ROW, Total)

Selected Tumor Marker Immunoassays

Attributes of Selected Tumor Marker Immunoassays (Cancer type, Tissue analyzed, How used)

Selected Companies Marketing Immunoassays for Tumor Markers

Biomarkers are biological or biochemical molecules, or genetic changes, or other characteristics that can be measured, and that indicate or predict a condition, risk, or likely response. Biomarkers can be used for a range of diagnostic applications including predicting disease risk, diagnosis, predicting prognosis, identifying appropriate therapy for an individual, monitoring disease or for return of a disease, and other applications.



Much of the activity in the development and use of new biomarkers is in the field of oncology, where both single biomarkers and also biomarker panels are being developed and used for a wide range of applications - assessing risk of developing cancer, screening apparently healthy individuals for cancer, diagnosis of cancer, predicting prognosis, monitoring patients including monitoring for recurrence of disease, and determining the best therapy for treatment of a patient.



Researchers are continuing to try to identify and validate new tumor biomarkers, but this has proven to be a slow process. Still, biomarker assays are being developed and added to the menus of large analyzers.

