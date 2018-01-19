Saudi Arabia's 'Colleges of Excellence' Hosts Local Event for Potential Training Providers

LONDON, January 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Event has been set to gather together leading providers of Technical and Vocational Education and Training for the chance to enter the Saudi education market

Colleges of Excellence (CoE), a leading provider of technical and vocational training in Saudi Arabia, announced today that it will host a large-scale business expansion event to attract training providers from within the United Kingdom. The two-day event is set to be held at the London Marriot County Hall Hotel on January 22nd and 23rd 2018 from 11am to 3pm. It will bring together Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) providers for the chance to expand their services into the growing Saudi training market and offer courses to Saudi Arabia's youth.

This growth opportunity, and new TVET expansion is set to begin operation in June 2019. The event will feature key members of the CoE team, in addition to its Tendering section. The event will highlight the upcoming training tender criteria, and the opportunities for business partnerships available within the Kingdom. Training providers will be able to see the ways in which they can merge their services into Saudi Arabia's youth-focused economic developments within the Kingdom.

Established in 2013, 'Colleges of Excellence' (CoE) exists to deliver quality Technical and Vocational Education and Training courses to Saudi Arabian youth to meet the demands of the local job market while meeting economic and employment diversification efforts. CoE offers certificates and diploma programmes to high school graduates across a wide range of technical and vocational specialisms.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Dr. Fahad AlTuwaijri, CEO of CoE, said: "In line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 which addresses economic diversification, developing Saudi Arabian talent, and responsible governance, CoE is very proud to offer this event to further our efforts in investing in the potential of Saudi Arabia's youth. By gathering high-calibre training providers and offering them the opportunity to join the Saudi market at a time of exciting change, we continue building bridges between Saudi Arabia and the world and we would like to communicate Saudi's openness to international business and even more international providers. With five out of ten training providers currently operating in the Saudi Arabia being from the United Kingdom, this event will open the door wider for even more companies to apply."

Financed by the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC) a leading Saudi government-training provider and the largest training provider in the Middle East, CoE colleges are operated and managed by top international training providers, catering to over 24,000 trainees across 31 colleges in the Kingdom.

Contact: Adnan AlYousef, Marketing Specialist, +966-544-222-002, aalyousef@coe.com.sa