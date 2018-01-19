India Centrifugal Compressor Market 2014-2023F: Rise in Number of Industries Such as Oil & Gas, Steel, and Cement to drive Robust Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "India Centrifugal Compressor Market (2017-2023): Forecast By Technology, Sub-Segment, Applications and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India centrifugal compressors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2017-2023.

The market for centrifugal compressors is projected to post substantial growth over the coming years primarily due to rise in number of industries such as oil & gas, steel, and cement as well as increasing government initiatives on providing energy efficient solutions. Additionally, Centrifugal compressors market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to certain key features such as energy efficiency and noiseless operation.

Rising environmental & safety regulations, efficient use of energy along with robust industrial growth is expected to propel the market of centrifugal compressors in the country. India centrifugal compressors market is also registering potential demand for high-capacity compressors, providing ample opportunities for global companies to penetrate the market.

Oil & gas industry recorded highest revenue share in 2016 and is further likely to enhance the demand for centrifugal compressors during the forecast period on the back of rising adoption of several practices primarily from injection of high pressure gas for oil recovery. India's overall industrial sector grew at over 7% during FY 2015-17; wherein, the manufacturing and electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services sub-sectors collectively enjoyed 10% growth. The growth registered in these areas would spur the market demand for centrifugal compressors.

The report thoroughly covers centrifugal compressors market by compressor technology, compressor type, and end user. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas, market drivers, which would help stakeholders to decide and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Key Highlights of the Report

2.2 Report Description

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Assumptions & Methodology



3 India Centrifugal Compressors Market Overview

3.1 India Centrifugal Compressors Market Revenues (2014-2023F)

3.2 India Centrifugal Compressors Market Overview (2014-2023F)

3.3 India Centrifugal Compressors Industry Life Cycle

3.4 India Centrifugal Compressors Market Opportunistic Matrix

3.5 India Centrifugal Compressors Market Value Chain Analysis

3.6 India Centrifugal Compressors Market Revenue Share, By Technology (2016 & 2023F)

3.7 India Centrifugal Compressors Market Revenue Share, By End User (2016 & 2023F)

3.8 India Centrifugal Compressors Market Industrial Applications



4 India Centrifugal Compressors Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter's Five Forces



5 India Centrifugal Compressors Market Trends



6 India Centrifugal Compressors Market By Type

6.1 India Centrifugal Compressors Market Revenues, By Air and Gas Compressors (2014-2023F)



7 India Centrifugal Compressors Market, By Technology

7.1 India Centrifugal Air Compressors Market Revenues, By Single Stage & Multi Stage Compressor (2014-2023F)

7.2 India Centrifugal Gas Compressors Market Revenues, By Single Stage & Multi Stage Compressor (2014-2023F)



8 India Centrifugal Air Compressors Market, By End Users

8.1 India Air Centrifugal Compressors Market Revenues, By Oil & gas Industry (2014-2023F)

8.2 India Air Centrifugal Compressors Market Revenues, By PCF Industry (2014-2023F)

8.3 India Air Centrifugal Compressors Market Revenues, By Power Industry (2014-2023F)

8.4 India Air Centrifugal Compressors Market Revenues, By Other Industries (2014-2023F)



9 India Centrifugal Gas Compressors Market, By End Users

9.1 India Gas Centrifugal Compressors Market Revenues, By Oil & gas Industry (2014-2023F)

9.1 India Gas Centrifugal Compressors Market Revenues, By PCF Industry (2014-2023F)

9.2 India Gas Centrifugal Compressors Market Revenues, By Power Industry (2014-2023F)

9.2 India Gas Centrifugal Compressors Market Revenues, By Other Industries (2014-2023F)



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 India Centrifugal Compressors Market Revenue Share, By Players (2016)

10.2 India Centrifugal Compressors Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Technology



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited

11.2 Siemens India Limited

11.3 General Electric (GE)

11.4 Atlas Copco (India) Limited

11.5 Ingersoll-Rand (India) Limited

11.6 Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited

11.7 Elgi Equipments Limited

11.8 FS Compressors India Pvt. Limited



12 Key Strategic Notes



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9bbm9k/india_centrifugal?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716