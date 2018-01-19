AIM-listed industrial fuel cell power company AFC Energy stressed the importance of improvements made to its fuel cell system throughout the fourth quarter of the calendar year as it began to build a "compelling case" for commercial deployment. AFC believed the improvements made to the fuel cell system over the three months ended 31 January demonstrated a platform for future commercial deployment with performance of the system projected to be "well in excess" of objectives set by the firm back ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...