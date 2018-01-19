AIM-listed Global Petroleum Limited on Friday said shortly commence it would start a farmout process on its Namibian interests. In a statement, the company said the plan was for future work on the block being financed by a "farminee". Global holds an 85% working interest in the licence, and is operator. The company said it had appointed Stellar Energy Advisors to advise on the deal. Chief executive Peter Hill said: "Following the publication of the competent persons report, which has confirmed ...

