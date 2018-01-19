British Professor wins King Faisal Prize Leading Award for Outstanding Research in Mathematics

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, January 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Professor Sir John M. Ball, the Sedleian Professor of Natural Philosophy at the University of Oxford, has been named the winner of the King Faisal Prize 2018 for Science for outstanding contributions in the field of Mathematics.

Prof. Sir John Ball, who is also the Director of the Oxford Centre for Nonlinear Partial Differential Equations at the University of Oxford, has been honoured with the prestigious award for his vast research on nonlinear partial differential equations, the calculus of variations, and dynamical systems. He has published over 70 peer reviewed articles in reputable scientific journals.

His work applies deep mathematical insights to important real-life problems, pioneering applications in materials science. He has also introduced rigorous mathematical foundations for liquid crystals, phase transitions and nonlinear elasticity.

A member of the editorial board of reputable scientific journals, Prof. Sir John Ball has been recognized by over 26 other awards and honours, including the Sylvester Medal from the Royal Society of Edinburgh in 2006 and the John von Neumann Lecture and Prize, SIAM, 2012.

The King Faisal Prize awarded the first prize in the Science category in 1984. Since then it has recognized outstanding contributions in various fields of science, alternating between the subcategories of physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics. The King Faisal Prize winners in Science have so far included 19 physicists, 13 biologists, 13 chemists, 10 mathematicians and one bio-chemist, some of whom have gone on to win other prestigious awards, including the Nobel.

About King Faisal Prize

King Faisal Prize was established in 1977 by the King Faisal Foundation (KFF), a philanthropic organization founded in 1976 by the sons and daughters of the late King Faisal bin Abdulaziz, as a tribute to their father. The Prize was granted for the first time in 1979 in three categories: Service to Islam, Islamic Studies and Arabic Language and Literature. In 1981, a prize in Medicine and a prize in Science were added. The Medicine prize was awarded the following year, in 1982, whereas the Science prize was awarded in 1984.

