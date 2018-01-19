ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/18 -- ADP®, the leading global provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions, was named today to FORTUNE® magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies" list for 2018. ADP has been recognized on FORTUNE magazine's annual list for 12 years, and this consistent placement reflects the company's steadfast commitment to quality in all aspects of its business. ADP also earned the number two spot on the Financial Data Services industry list.

"It is always a great honor to be recognized as a 'World's Most Admired Company,'" said Carlos Rodriguez, president and chief executive officer of ADP. "At ADP, we are committed to our values and to delivering excellence to our associates, clients and partners each and every day. We also know that the world never stops changing, so we continuously innovate. In this way, ADP is able to provide our clients the best solutions for today and tomorrow. We are very proud to be recognized again with this honor."

FORTUNE magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies" list is the definitive report card on corporate reputation, and is developed annually by FORTUNE and Korn Ferry Hay Group. The study evaluates 1,500 candidates including the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in the FORTUNE Global 500® database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. It then narrows the candidates to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 680 in 29 countries. The top-rated companies were picked from that pool and the executives who voted work at the companies in that group.

To determine the best-regarded companies in each of the 52 industries evaluated, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed.

The complete list appears in the February issue of the magazine, which will be available on newsstands on January 22. To learn more about FORTUNE magazine's "World's Most Admired Companies list, please visit here.

