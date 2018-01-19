

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Poland's president Andrzej Duda has thanked his American counterpart for fighting 'fake news,' the day President Donald Trump announced his much awaited 'Fake News Awards.'



'President Trump just stressed again the power of fake news. Thank you,' Duda said after Trump announced that the winner is The New York Times.



An exclusive by Paul Krugman that was published in The New York Times on Trump's election victory said the US economy would never recover. But DOW hit record high, Team GOP said.



Other members of US media that were 'awarded' by Trump are ABC News, CNN, Washington Post, Time, and Newsweek.



Trump listed 10 news stories that rattled the presidency, from a range of mainstream outlets, which he claims were all fake. Some of them were reports in which the media outlets had admitted errors and issued corrections.



In his twitter message, the Polish President calls on Trump that both of them must continue to fight the 'Fake news' phenomenon. Poland experiences fake news power first hand, according to Duda.



'Many European and even US officials form their opinions of PL based on relentless flow of fake news,' he tweeted.



After publishing the 'fake news awards,' Trump said on Twitter that despite some 'very corrupt and dishonest' media coverage, there are many great reporters he respects, 'and lots of GOOD NEWS for the American people to be proud of.'



Duda's tweet comes as the European Union slammed the Government of Poland over new laws that would give the ruling party more power over the judiciary.



Duda is known for his criticism of Polish media outlets alleging them of spreading 'fake news'.



During a joint press conference with Trump in Poland in July, Duda railed against some of the domestic news networks, accusing one of refusing to cover his recent trip to Croatia.



Speaking alongside him, Trump unleashed a heavy attack on the US media, especially CNN.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX