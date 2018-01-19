SPIRIT DSP, mobile voice and video over IP software engines provider, with software products serving more than 1 billion people in 100+ countries, announces today that Telecommunications Service Network (TSN), VoIP carrier focused on international wholesale and retail voice terminations and switch partitioning, has licensed SPIRIT DSP mobile software video engine.

TSN received operator license in USA in 2007 and in and Singapore in 2013, and currently originate voice traffic of more than 600 million minutes a month, with the interconnection of more than 200 operators across Asia, Middle East and African destinations.

"We are a strong player on a challenging market. To stay on the top we need to adopt new technologies. Our goal is to make communication for enterprise customers easier", says Syam Sankar, Vice President of TSN.

Telecom Service Network has licensed SPIRIT mobile voice and video engine for their new mobile calling app for agents to communicate with large trading networks in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

SPIRIT mobile software engines support HD voice and video on hundreds of WiFi/3G/4G mobile device models.

About SPIRIT DSP

SPIRIT DSP carrier-grade voice and video software platforms are used by carriers, OEMs and software developers. SPIRIT DSP software platforms serve more than 1 billion people in 100 countries. SPIRIT DSP software is licensed to/powers popular products from global technology leaders including Apple, Adobe, ARM, AT&T, Avaya, Blizzard, BroadSoft, BT, China Mobile, Dialogic, Ericsson, HP, HTC, Huawei, Korea Telecom, Kyocera, LG U+, Mitel, Microsoft, NEC, Oracle, Polycom, Reliance, Samsung, Skype, Texas Instruments, Toshiba, Viber, ZTE, among more than 250 others.

About TSN

TSN was established in 2007 with focus on Wholesale Voice and White labeled retail OTT solutions for operators and Managed Voice services for enterprises. With the extensive network penetration in US, Europe and Asia, and connectivity with more than 300 global partners including leading Tier1 and MNO's; TSN terminates 6 billion minutes annually.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180119005256/en/

Contacts:

SPIRIT DSP

Ekaterina Safronova

PR-manager

safronova@spiritdsp.com

+7 (916) 207 84 47

+7 (499) 995 23 85