$4.2 Billion 3D Printer Market Opportunities, 2022

The global 3D printer market is expected to reach an estimated $4.2 billion by 2022, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2017 to 2022.

The future of the global 3D printer market looks promising with opportunities in consumer products, healthcare, automotive, and aerospace industries. The major drivers for the growth of this market are ease in development of customized parts, prototyping, product designing, and concept modeling.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include increasing use of multi-material and multi-color printers, use of delta configuration in printers, and adoption of 3D printing technology in architectural models.

A total of 124 figures / charts and 98 tables are provided in this 183-page report to help in your business decisions.

The study includes the 3D printer market size and forecast for the global 3D printer market through 2022 by product type, technology, end use, and region, as follows:



3D Printer Market by Product Type [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

Desktop/Personal Printers

Industrial/Professional Printers

3D Printer Market by Technology [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

Stereolithography

Selective Laser Sintering

Electron Beam Melting

Fused Deposition Modeling

Laminated Object Manufacturing

Others

3D Printer Market by End Use [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

Consumer Products

Healthcare

Automotive

Aerospace

Others

Stratasys, EOS GmbH, 3D Systems, SLM, and Voxeljet are among the major suppliers of 3D printers.



On the basis of comprehensive research, the researcher forecasts that the industrial/professional printer segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.



Within the global 3D printer market, the industrial/professional printers segment is expected to remain the largest segment. Higher efficiency of industrial/professional printers in terms of time and cost is expected to result in significant growth of the industrial/professional printer segment.



North America is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due to its well-developed industrial infrastructure and technological advancement in various applications such as automotive, consumer products, aerospace, and healthcare industries.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2011 to 2022

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global 3D Printer Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global 3D Printer Market by Type

3.3.1: Desktop/Personal Printers

3.3.2: Industrial/Professional Printers

3.4: Global 3D Printer Market by Technology

3.4.1: Stereolithography

3.4.2: Selective Laser Sintering

3.4.3: Electron Beam Melting

3.4.4: Fused Deposition Modeling

3.4.5: Laminated Object Manufacturing

3.4.6: Others

3.5: Global 3D Printer Market by End Use

3.5.1: Consumer Products

3.5.2: Healthcare

3.5.3: Automotive

3.5.4: Aerospace

3.5.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2011 to 2022

4.1: Global 3D Printer Market by Region

4.2: North American 3D Printer Market

4.2.1: Market by Type: Desktop/Personal and Industrial/Professional 3D Printers

4.2.2: Market by Technology: Stereolithography, Selective Laser Sintering, Electron Beam Melting, Fused Deposition Modeling, Laminated Object Manufacturing, and Others

4.2.3: Market by End Use: Consumer Products, Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace, and Others

4.2.4: The United States 3D Printer Market

4.2.5: The Canadian 3D Printer Market

4.2.6: The Mexican 3D Printer Market

4.3: European 3D Printer Market

4.3.1: Market by Type: Desktop/Personal and Industrial/Professional 3D Printers

4.3.2: Market by Technology: Stereolithography, Selective Laser Sintering, Electron Beam Melting, Fused Deposition Modeling, Laminated Object Manufacturing, and Others

4.3.3: Market by End Use: Consumer Products, Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace, and Others.

4.3.4: The German 3D Printer Market

4.3.5: The French 3D Printer Market

4.3.6: 3D Printer Market of the United Kingdom

4.3.7: The Italian 3D Printer Market

4.3.8: The Spanish 3D Printer Market

4.4: APAC 3D Printer Market

4.4.1: Market by Type: Desktop/Personal and Industrial/Professional 3D Printers

4.4.2: Market by Technology: Stereolithography, Selective Laser Sintering, Electron Beam Melting, Fused Deposition Modeling, Laminated Object Manufacturing, and Others

4.4.3: Market by End Use: Consumer Products, Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace, and Others

4.4.4: Japanese 3D Printer Market

4.4.5: The Chinese 3D Printer Market

4.4.6: Indian 3D Printer Market

4.5: ROW 3D Printer Market

4.5.1: Market by Type: Desktop/Personal and Industrial/Professional 3D Printers

4.5.2: Market by Technology: Stereolithography, Selective Laser Sintering, Electron Beam Melting, Fused Deposition Modeling, Laminated Object Manufacturing, and Others

4.5.3: Market by End Use: Consumer Products, Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace, and Others

4.5.4: Brazilian 3D Printer Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global 3D Printer Market by Type

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global 3D Printer Market by Technology

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global 3D Printer Market by End Use

7.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global 3D Printer Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global 3D Printer Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansions in the Global 3D Printer Market

7.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global 3D Printer Market

7.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7.3.5: Technology Development



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: 3D Systems

8.2: Stratasys

8.3: ExOne Co.

8.4: Hewlett-Packard

8.5: EOS GmbH

8.6: Arcam AB

8.7: SLM Solutions



