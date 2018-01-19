In the three months leading to 31 December, miner Trans-Siberian Gold produced 12,244 ounces of gold to lift annual production just ahead of guidance. AIM-quoted Trans-Siberian's 33.3% increase in gold production from the quarter pushed full-year production to 36,714 ounces, besting the previous year's total of 36,225 ounces at the same time as grade quality jumped 16.2% to 8.6 grams per tonne (g/t). The Cambridgeshire-based firm extracted 55,992 tonnes of ore over the quarter, a 15.1% ...

