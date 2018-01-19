Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) has become a member of 3GPP, the most influential global organization in developing the standards in 5G, which is targeted for commercial launch in 2020. By becoming a member of 3GPP, Turkcell will assume an active role aiming at remarkable contributions in the development phases of 5G, viewed as the technology of the future. Turkcell's many years of experience will be instrumental in 5G standardization activities along with other global players.

Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) prepares to leave its mark on 2018 with a major and exciting step forward in the technology field. On its path to rapidly becoming the world's first global digital operator, Turkcell will be involved in the standardization work of 5G, which is the next generation wireless technology after 4G, together with other major global corporations in the field. Becoming a member of the most prominent global organization in the development of the 5G standards, Turkcell will join the efforts and leave its mark on the technologies that will be shaping the future.

We aim to be a pioneer in 5G

Pointing to the infrastructure preparation work on 5G that has been underway for a while, Turkcell CEO Kaan Terzioglu spoke as follows: "As Turkey's Turkcell we are proud to be a pioneer in several fields concerning 5G. We reached record speeds in one of the world's first 5G tests, which took place under the roof of Turkcell. To lay the groundwork for Turkey to be a major player in the field, we are engaged in scientific cooperation with universities and are continuing to support the leading efforts of BTK (Information and Communication Technologies Authority), all aimed at making Turkey one of the first countries to implement 5G. We have gained valuable experience in infrastructure and product deployment, service development, making network improvements, and offering the latest technologies, by cooperating with global players. In the field of 5G, as a corporation we desire not to be a mere consumer. Instead, we aspire to be a producer, a company involved in the development activities as a leader, and are continuing to work steadily towards that goal. In this scope, we are very happy to be a member of 3GPP, as part of the next step in these efforts, and looking forward to participating in this undertaking alongside the other leaders. With this crucial move, we, as Turkcell, have stepped further towards the 5G era. We believe that our unique approach, as the world's first digital operator, will contribute greatly to 5G technology, together with other 3GPP member companies".

The most important organization setting mobile communications standards

Established in 1998 to set the 3G-UMTS standards, under the name of the 3rd Generation Partnership Project, 3GPP has later become the most important organization developing the 4G and 5G mobile communications standards. 3GPP is the global organization that works not only on further improving the mobile technologies we currently use, but also on defining 5G technologies, establishing the new and advanced features, and their standardization activities.

ABOUT TURKCELL: Turkcell is a digital operator headquartered in Turkey, serving its customers with its unique portfolio of digital services along with voice, messaging, data and IPTV services on its mobile and fixed networks. Turkcell Group companies operate in 9 countries Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Moldova. Having launched LTE services on April 1st, 2016 in Turkey, Turkcell reached 84.12% population coverage as of September 30, 2017 employing LTE-Advanced and 3 carrier aggregation technologies in 81 cities. In 2G and 3G, Turkcell's population coverage in Turkey is at 99.59% and 96.98%, respectively, as of September 30, 2017. Turkcell offers up to 1 Gbps fiber internet speed with its FTTH services. Turkcell Group reported TRY4.6 billion revenue in Q317 with total assets of TRY32.3 billion as of September 30, 2017. It has been listed on the NYSE and the BIST since July 2000, and is the only NYSE-listed company in Turkey. Read more at www.turkcell.com.tr

