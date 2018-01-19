sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,222 Euro		-0,042
-3,32 %
WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,235
1,258
19:30
1,232
1,261
19:30
19.01.2018 | 17:16
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(1 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Additional Listing

PR Newswire
London, January 19

FirstGroup plc (the "Company')

Additional Listing

Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority (FCA) and the London Stock Exchange plc for a block listing totalling 4,500,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of FirstGroup plc to trade on the London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to the Official List. The shares shall rank pari passu with the existing issued shares of the Company.

Admission of the shares is expected on 23 January 2018.

These shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of the exercise of shares granted pursuant to the following schemes:

SchemeShares
FirstGroup plc Sharesave Plan4,000,000
FirstGroup plc Share Incentive Plan 500,000

Enquiries:

Sarah Steadman +44 (0) 7515 500036
Share Schemes & Company Secretarial Assistant.


© 2018 PR Newswire