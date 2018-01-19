FIRSTGROUP PLC - Additional Listing

PR Newswire
London, January 19
FirstGroup plc (the "Company')
Additional Listing
Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority (FCA) and the London Stock Exchange plc for a block listing totalling 4,500,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of FirstGroup plc to trade on the London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to the Official List. The shares shall rank pari passu with the existing issued shares of the Company.
Admission of the shares is expected on 23 January 2018.
These shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of the exercise of shares granted pursuant to the following schemes:
|Scheme
|Shares
|FirstGroup plc Sharesave Plan
|4,000,000
|FirstGroup plc Share Incentive Plan
|500,000
Enquiries:
Sarah Steadman +44 (0) 7515 500036
Share Schemes & Company Secretarial Assistant.