RIGHTMOVE PLC - Directorate Change

London, January 19
19 January 2018
RIGHTMOVE PLC
("Rightmove' or "the Company')
DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT
Rightmove plc,the UK'snumber onepropertywebsite, is pleased to announce the appointment ofLorna Tilbianas anon-executive director with effect from1 February 2018.
Lorna was an executive director and Head of the Media Sector in Corporate Broking & Advisoryat Numis Corporation PLC until September 2017. She has a distinguished career as a top media analyst and more recently as an investment adviser to the media sector. Lorna is a Non-Executive Director of Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust plc, Proven VCT plc, Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC and Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC and will join the board of M&C Saatchi PLC as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 30 January 2018.
Commenting on her appointment, Scott Forbes, Rightmove's Chairman said:
"I am delighted to welcomeLornato Rightmove. With 30 years' experience in the Media sector she will be a valuable addition to the Rightmove Board.'
Apart from the directorships outlined above, there are no further details in respect ofLorna Tilbian requiring disclosure under Listing Rule 9.6.13.
Name and contact for enquiries:
Sandra Odell
Company Secretary
01908 712058