49,72 Euro		-1,66
-3,23 %
WKN: A0M90Q ISIN: GB00B2987V85 Ticker-Symbol: 3JD 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,25
51,58
19:28
50,48
51,26
19:25
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Directorate Change

PR Newswire
London, January 19

19 January 2018

RIGHTMOVE PLC

("Rightmove' or "the Company')

DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT

Rightmove plc,the UK'snumber onepropertywebsite, is pleased to announce the appointment ofLorna Tilbianas anon-executive director with effect from1 February 2018.

Lorna was an executive director and Head of the Media Sector in Corporate Broking & Advisoryat Numis Corporation PLC until September 2017. She has a distinguished career as a top media analyst and more recently as an investment adviser to the media sector. Lorna is a Non-Executive Director of Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust plc, Proven VCT plc, Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC and Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC and will join the board of M&C Saatchi PLC as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 30 January 2018.

Commenting on her appointment, Scott Forbes, Rightmove's Chairman said:

"I am delighted to welcomeLornato Rightmove. With 30 years' experience in the Media sector she will be a valuable addition to the Rightmove Board.'

Apart from the directorships outlined above, there are no further details in respect ofLorna Tilbian requiring disclosure under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Name and contact for enquiries:

Sandra Odell
Company Secretary

01908 712058


