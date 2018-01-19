RIGHTMOVE PLC - Directorate Change

19 January 2018

RIGHTMOVE PLC

("Rightmove' or "the Company')

DIRECTOR APPOINTMENT

Rightmove plc,the UK'snumber onepropertywebsite, is pleased to announce the appointment ofLorna Tilbianas anon-executive director with effect from1 February 2018.

Lorna was an executive director and Head of the Media Sector in Corporate Broking & Advisoryat Numis Corporation PLC until September 2017. She has a distinguished career as a top media analyst and more recently as an investment adviser to the media sector. Lorna is a Non-Executive Director of Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust plc, Proven VCT plc, Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC and Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC and will join the board of M&C Saatchi PLC as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 30 January 2018.

Commenting on her appointment, Scott Forbes, Rightmove's Chairman said:

"I am delighted to welcomeLornato Rightmove. With 30 years' experience in the Media sector she will be a valuable addition to the Rightmove Board.'

Apart from the directorships outlined above, there are no further details in respect ofLorna Tilbian requiring disclosure under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

Name and contact for enquiries:

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

01908 712058