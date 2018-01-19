Singapore, 2018-01-19 17:19 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equis Pte. Ltd (Equis) and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) announcedtoday the closing of the previously announced sale by Equis of 100% of the equity interest in Equis Energyto GIP and its co-investors, for an enterprise value of USD5.0 billion (including assumed liabilities of USD1.3bn). The net transaction consideration has been settled in cash.



Headquartered in Singapore, Equis Energy is the largest renewable energy independent power producer(IPP) in the Asia-Pacific region (APAC), with more than 180 assets comprising 11,135MW in operation,construction and development across APAC including Australia, Japan, India, Indonesia, the Philippinesand Thailand.



The transaction is the largest renewable energy generation acquisition in history and positions GIP as adominant renewable energy developer in the key OECD growth markets of Australia and Japan, as well asacross India and South-East Asia.



About Equis Energy



Equis Energy operates from 15 Asian offices, employing over 300 professionals including 100 engineersand 38 local development professionals.



About Equis



Equis is Asia's largest independent developer and infrastructure fund manager, with a focus on developingand managing energy and infrastructure assets through Equis-controlled local development, constructionmanagement and operational teams. For more information, visit www.equisfg.com



About Global Infrastructure Partners



GIP is an independent infrastructure fund manager that combines deep industry expertise with industrialbest practice operational management. GIP invests in high quality infrastructure assets in the energy,transport and water/waste sectors where it has deep experience, strong relationships and provenperformance. For more information, visit www.global-infra.com



