Arion Bank Mortgages Institutional Investor Fund (ABMIIF) will publish its annual financial statement for 2017 in week 7.



The interim financial statement will be available on the home page of Stefnir hf. www.stefnir.is as soon as it has been published on Nasdaq Iceland. Further information on the interim financial statement can be obtained from Flóki Halldórsson, managing director of Stefnir on (+354) 444 7464.