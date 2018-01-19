Impax Asset Management Group announced on Friday that, further to its statement on 18 September last year, the acquisition of Pax World Management had completed following the admission to trading on AIM of the 2,665,989 consideration shares on Thursday. The AIM-traded firm said the number of ordinary shares in the company in issue and number of voting rights was now 130,415,087. "After a decade of partnership, I'm delighted that Impax and Pax are joining forces, creating an investment manager ...

