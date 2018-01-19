Weatherly International issued its update for the quarter to 31 December on Friday, reporting that Tschudi cathode production improved by 15% quarter-on-quarter to 4,739 tonnes, which was 11.5% above nameplate over the quarter. The AIM-traded firm also said Tschudi C1 costs reduced by 16% to $4,551 per tonne. It explained that Tschudi production for the December quarter was 4,739 tonnes of copper cathode, or 11.5% above nameplate. "This brings year to date production to 8,843 tonnes or 4% ahead ...

