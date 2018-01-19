Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market 2018 - Global Forecast to 2022: Crop-Specific Nutrient Management Through Precision Farming Presents Market Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market by Type, Crop Type, Application Method, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The controlled-release fertilizers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.29% from USD 1.56 Billion in 2017, to reach USD 2.12 Billion by 2022. Due to the increasing demand for high efficiency fertilizers to minimize nutrient losses, controlled-release fertilizers have been gaining preference for their beneficial characteristics such as patterned nutrient release and their effect on the agricultural yield.

On the basis of type, the coated & encapsulated fertilizers segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market from 2017 to 2022, due to the growth in demand for polymer coated fertilizers among farmers and the advent of newer and better polymer coatings in the market by key manufacturers.

The controlled-release fertilizers market has been evolving with various manufacturers involved in the research and development of cost-effective, productive processes to reduce the prices of the polymer coated fertilizers. The popularity of these products depends on the understanding of their constituents and benefits, among farmers.

Owing to the awareness about the effectiveness of these fertilizer types, companies develop these fertilizers as ready-to-use end products in the market for both agricultural and residential purposes. The information gap caused by misplaced marketing about the concept of controlled-release fertilizers serves as a challenge toward the growth of the market.

Key players identified in the controlled-release fertilizers market include Agrium (Canada), Yara (Norway), ICL (Israel), ScottsMiracle-Gro (US), Kingenta (China), SQM (Chile), Haifa Chemicals (Israel), Koch Industries (US), AGLUKON (Germany), COMPO EXPERT (Germany), Helena Chemical (US), and JCAM AGRI (Japan), as these are well-established and financially stable players that have been operating in the industry for several years.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Necessity for Highly Efficient Fertilizers

Favorable Government Policies and Regulations

Restraints



Cost Ineffectiveness

Improper Management of Controlled-Release Fertilizers

Opportunities



Product Innovations in Controlled-Release Technology

Crop-Specific Nutrient Management Through Precision Farming

Challenges



Limited Adoption of Controlled-Release Technology

Supply of Counterfeit and Less Effective Products

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, By Type



7 Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, By Crop Type



8 Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, By Application Method



9 Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



Aglukon

Agrium

Compo Expert

Haifa Chemicals

Helena Chemical

ICL

Jcam Agri.

Kingenta

Koch Industries

SQM

Scottsmiracle-Gro

Yara

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2pch5v/controlledrelease?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716