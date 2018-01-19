Robotic Technologies for the Defense Industry 2017: Artificial Intelligence Enhance Opportunities for Autonomous Vehicles

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Advancements in artificial intelligence and sensor technologies improving situational awareness and autonomous mobility have created opportunities for arms manufacturers to discover a wide range of solutions for homeland safety and defense applications. Reduction in casualties, optimization of battlefield performance, integration of enabling robotics technologies, and adoption of smart devices are encouraging advancements in autonomous weaponry systems industry.

Robotic platforms are expected to be pivotal in the development of autonomous weaponry systems. Apart from remotely operated vehicles, it is essential for the development of unmanned aerial, ground and underwater vehicles which can autonomously perform tasks assigned to them. Applicability of robotics in ISR, safety and rescue operations, fire-fighting, EOD, combat support, mine clearance and transportation can be expected to have a high impact in development of robotic technologies with improved and autonomous functionalities.

The scope of this report is limited to robotic technologies based on its segmentation and applicability in defense sector. This technology and innovation report focuses on providing a snapshot on the classification of robotics technologies based on its applications and emerging technologies enabling development of robotics in the defense industry.

Technologies profiled in the report include unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) and unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) used in applications such as Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), fire-fighting, safety and rescue (SAR) operations, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), mine clearance, transportation and combat support. A global analysis on the current development of technologies enabling autonomous weaponry systems was done to assess the future of robotic technology development and its future applications which will lead to making autonomous weaponry systems a reality.



Key questions addressed in the research service:

What are the various types of robotic technologies?

What are the benefits and applications of the technology?

What are the key innovations impacting technology development?

What are the factors influencing the development of robotic technologies for defense?

What is the technology/ application pipeline for automotive safety systems?

What are future growth opportunities?

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

1.4 Summary of Key Findings



2.0 Robotics for Defense - A Sneak Preview

2.1 Robots in Defense - A Brief Snapshot

2.2 Classification of Robotic Technologies based on Defense Applications

2.3 Benefits of Robotics Increasing Battlefield Capability

2.5 Implementation Cost can Hinder Wide scale Adoption



3.0 Technologies Encouraging Advancement of Robotics in Defense

3.1 Robotic Technologies Classification Based on Applications

3.2 Applications of Robots in Defense Sector (Land, Air, and Sea)

3.3 Transportation, Combat Support, EOD and Mine Clearance Applications of Robots in Defense Sector

3.4 Enabling Technologies Driving Advancements in Robotics

3.5 Technology Convergence Enabling Robotic Technologies in Defense

3.6 Connected Battlefield and Intelligent Defense Management Convergence scenarios Enabling Robotic Technologies in Defense



4.0 Robotics Technology Adoption in Defense: Global Scenario Analysis (US, Russia, China, Israel, and Japan)

4.1 Outlook on Robotic Technology development in US

4.2 Outlook on Robotic Technology development in Russia

4.3 Outlook on Robotic Technology development in China

4.4 Outlook on Robotic Technology development in Israel

4.5 Outlook on Robotic Technology development in Japan



5.0 Innovation Ecosystem

5.1 Innovation Ecosystem - Overview

5.2 Robots for Defense: Innovations in the US

5.3 Other Innovators in the US region

5.4 Robots for Defense: Innovations in Russia

5.5 Other Innovations in Robots for Defense

5.6 Key Industry Initiatives Encouraging Technology Development

5.7 Industry Initiatives



6.0 Growth Opportunities and Strategic Viewpoint

6.1 Future Prospects of Robotics Technologies in Defense -Application Roadmap

6.2 Robotics Technologies in Defense - Future Application Roadmap

6.3 Artificial Intelligence to Play a Vital Role in Advancement of Robotic Technologies for Defense

6.4 Countries are Focused On The Adoption Of Robotics In Developing Automated Weaponry Systems



