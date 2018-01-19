NMS Properties, Inc.: LUXURY APARTMENTS IN WESTWOOD IS NOW OFFERING FURNISHED RENTALS - Neil Shekhter

WILSHIRE VICTORIA



An intimate architectural gem located in prestigious Los Angeles, this eight-story, boutique-style building comes fully loaded with a lavish mix of amenities that are perfectly suited for one of the finest addresses in LA. Wilshire Victoria features a dramatic curved glass facade that offers spectacular views of the Hollywood Hills, Century City, and even the Pacific. From the premier fitness center to the exquisite rooftop deck, executive conference center, and sumptuous resident's lounge, you will find thoughtful details throughout.

FLOOR PLANS



The apartment home of your dreams is waiting for you at Wilshire Victoria. This chic boutique-style property features a stunning selection of one- and two-bedroom Wilshire luxury apartments for rent. Schedule a personalized tour and discover open-style living spaces with hardwood-style floors and built-in storage. Your new apartment features a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Visit these Wilshire luxury apartments in Westwood today.

AMENITIES



When you rent one of our Wilshire luxury apartments, you don't have to go far out of your way to find something to do. The community is filled with exciting amenities and is located near some of Los Angeles' most coveted destinations. Plan a workout in our premier fitness center, cook a delicious meal on one of our barbeque grills, or soak up some refreshing California sunshine on our expansive rooftop deck.

With our around-the-clock concierge services, you can rest assured that you'll be in good hands at Wilshire Victoria. Visit these marvelous apartments for rent near UCLA today.

FURNISHED RENTALS



There has never been a better time to plan an extended visit to Los Angeles! Wilshire Victoria makes finding a Furnished or Short-Term rental easy! With incredible options that range from 1-2 bedrooms, you will find exactly what you need to make your stay in LA a truly memorable adventure.

Fully-Furnished apartment homes come stocked with everything that you need including all flatware, linens, beds, sofas, cookware, and even a television for those quiet nights indoors. Our team of seasoned professionals is available 24/7 to ensure that your stay is nothing short of amazing.



