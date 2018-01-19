Thin Client Market - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Thin Client Market by Form Factor (Standalone, With Monitor, and Mobile), Application (Enterprise, Government, Education, and Industrial), and Geography (Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Thin Client Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 1.8% Between 2017 and 2023, and Will Be Worth USD 1.32 Billion By 2023

The key factors driving the growth of the thin client market are the development strategies implemented by the players operating in the thin client market, which include agreements, product launches and developments, partnerships, merger and acquisition, along with the reduced cost and energy consumption, easy and centralized manageability, and increased infrastructure security associated with the adoption if thin clients. However, the major restraining factors for the growth of this market is the network lags in developing countries for cloud computing.

The standalone form factor is expected to hold the largest size of the overall thin client market. The largest share of this segment is attributed to the availability of these clients at lower costs than that of the with monitor and mobile thin clients. Also, these devices come with an easy installation and are a fast alternative to the fat clients.

The largest share of the enterprise application in the thin client market is attributed to the increased adaptation of thin client devices in these applications as a computing solution. The market for enterprise includes the financial and business services, IT, telecom, utilities, wholesale and retail, construction, transportation, and healthcare industries. Healthcare, financial and business services, IT, and telecom are the prominent application area for thin clients.

The thin client market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. The thin client markets in countries such as China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia, and Singapore are expected to exhibit high rates due to the large deployment of these devices in various applications.

The key players operating in the thin client market are Dell (US), HP (US), NComputing (US), Centerm (China), Igel (Germany), 10Zig (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Samsung (South Korea), Lenovo (China), LG Electronics (South Korea), NEC (Japan), ASUS (Taiwan), Cisco (US), Advantech (Taiwan), and Siemens (Germany).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Premium Insights



5. Market Overview



6. Market By Form Factor



7 Market By Applications



8 Market By Geography



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



10Zig

Acer

Advantech

American Industrial Systems

Asus

Centerm

Chip Pc

Cisco

Dell

Fujitsu

HP

Igel

Lenovo

Lg Electronics

Mitac

Ncomputing

Nec Corporation

Samsung

Siemens

VXL Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ctctcl/thin_client?w=5

