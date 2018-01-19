Metals 28 Makes TBS METAL PVT Its Agent in India

BELLWOOD, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2018 / Metals 28, a nickel alloy and special stainless steel service center in Bellwood, IL, has announced that they have joined forces with TBS METAL PVT LTD, headquartered in India, making the latter its agent in that country. The company is looking forward to a lengthy partnership with TBS in which they will be able to grow their business in India. Those interested can learn more about Metals 28 through its website.

Robert Whitehouse from Metals 28 says, "Our relationship with TBS METAL PVT LTD in India is as an 'agent'. This means that they represent our products to prospects and customers. We are looking to help them grow our business in India. Metals 28 will supply them with the metal, processing it to the specifications of the customer, after which it will be shipped to them."

TBS METAL PVT LTD is based in Mumbai, India, and is open for business and ready to take on Metals 28 orders. Those interested can contact Metals 28 for more information and to place orders as well. The company is highly experienced, having been in business for over half a century. In that time, they have perfected their methods of buying and selling materials from all over the world and expanding into India was the next logical step.

Metals 28 stocks bar, plates, sheets, and pipes in a variety of nickel and stainless grades. They also offer a range of processing capabilities, including waterjet, laser, plasma, shear, and band saw cutting. All materials are supplied both domestically and internationally and, thanks to their new partnership with TBS METAL PVT LTD, they can do so in multiple currencies as well, making it even more suitable for the domestic market in India.

The TBS METAL PVT LTD agent is particularly pleased to be joining at a time when the company has already expanded its list of available products as well. Robert Whitehouse says, "Metals 28 is pleased to announce that our Nickel Alloy plate inventory for the USA has arrived. We now have available Alloy 400 and Alloy 625 to add to our Alloy 825 plate. A great way to start the year. This means that the said products will also be available in India."

Robert Whitehouse

708-375-5617

robertw@metals28.com

2401 West Grant Avenue Bellwood, Il 60104

