Yext Dip Opens Up OpportunityOver one-third of S&P 500 companies have eclipsed their 52-week highs and the forward multiple of about 18-times (depending, of course, on the impact of the tax cut) looks top-heavy compared to the historical median of 15.7-times.The forward multiple will likely improve to more reasonable levels once companies calculate the impact of the tax cuts to their earnings.On a daily basis, I search my screens for growth stocks that may be undervalued by the market.You wouldn't think there are many of these situations and you are right.An intriguing small-cap Internet technology services play that is worth a look is Yext.

