John Foley, chairman of UK-based permanent façade access equipment firm Premier Technical Services Group (PTSG), sold 750,000 ordinary shares in the company on Friday, as did chief executive Paul Teasdale, with the pair collecting over £1.5m a piece as a result of the two transactions. The directors sold down their stakes at a price of 202.50p per share for a combined transaction total of £3,037,500.14, pocketing £1,518,750.07 each in the process. PTSG anticipated that results for its most ...

