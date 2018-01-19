Kathis Energy LLC Announces First Fund

$5.25 Million Fund Will Focus on Proven Texas Oil Fields

QUITMAN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2018 / Kathis Energy LLC announces the opening of its first fund targeting overlooked but proven oil fields in Texas. Leases for the project have already been acquired and assigned to Kathis Energy Fund 1, LP in preparation for drilling in these proven fields.

Ivan Webb, President of Kathis Energy stated, "I am really very pleased with the quality of work that our geologists Jim Webster and Wayne Bagan have done to establish the three prospects in our Kathis Energy Fund 1, LP. I look forward to beginning drilling operations on these leases and bringing wells online for our investors."

This fund will focus on three prospects within Jones, Runnels and Shackelford Counties. The prospect fields all have excellent well control and high yield potential based upon recovery data from within the fields and formations.

Technological advances have allowed Kathis Energy to identify significant oil reserves left by majors during previous field development. The techniques and technologies employed by Kathis Energy on behalf of its investors, proven by some of the largest oil and gas producers around the globe, show significant oil reserves previously identified but not recovered by previous operators in multiple potential pay zones.

Kathis Energy Fund 1, LP is available for direct investment to accredited investors, as well as through the Registered Investment Advisor and Family Office channels. The minimum investment is $50,000, with significant upfront tax advantages for general partner investors and a targeted investment multiple of 3x upon exit sale in three to five years.

ABOUT KATHIS ENERGY LLC: Kathis Energy LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Northern Minerals & Exploration Ltd. in the business of leasing and developing oil and gas wells in proven but overlooked fields in Texas. Through its private placement investments, Registered Investment Advisors, Family Offices and High Net Worth Individuals have the opportunity to directly invest in tax-advantaged, income-producing oil and gas opportunities.

To find out more about Kathis Energy LLC and its current offerings, including this one, please visit our website at www.kathisenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements which are not historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the effect of economic conditions, the impact of competition, the results of financing efforts, changes in consumers' preferences and trends. The words "estimate," "possible," "seeking," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only to the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those set forth herein, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The information herein is subject to change without notice. Kathis Energy LLC shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

Company Contact:

Ivan Webb, President

833-528-4471

ivan@kathisenergy.net

Media Contact:

Dawson Russell

Phone: (877) 654-4926

Email: hello@wealthadvisormarketing.com

SOURCE: Kathis Energy LLC