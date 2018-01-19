Vibrant TV Network: Vibrant TV Launches On WhereverTV Next Generation Subscription Television Platform

Vibrant TV Debuts This Month As Part Of WhereverTV's Expanding Global Programming Line-Up

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2018 / Vibrant TV (www.vibrant.tv) will premiere on "WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp." (TVTV), (www.wherever.tv) this month as part of the digital subscription platform's expansive array of quality full-time entertainment networks.

Representing the next generation in subscription television, WhereverTV delivers subscribers worldwide live-streaming entertainment in all genres through any internet-enabled device. Providing an economically attractive and versatile alternative to traditional cable and satellite services, WhereverTV connects subscribers to an impressive portfolio of uniquely customizable content choices accessible via iPhone, iPad, Android Smartphone and TabletPCs.

A 24/7 linear television network, Vibrant TV airs fresh, never-before-seen entertainment programming from around the world in genres that span drama, comedy, sports, reality, lifestyle, and family - all aimed at bringing the world closer to home.

"We are delighted to team with WhereverTV, an exciting and innovative digital programming service with a global reach that represents a truly extraordinary new content-providing option for viewers across the US and throughout the world," said Dan Zifkin, CEO of Vibrant TV.

"Vibrant TV is home to some of the most compelling entertainment available today, from wild and offbeat reality series and fun comedies to intense dramas and thrilling sports entertainment - from top producers around the world. As a result, Vibrant TV is a perfect match for WhereverTV's global audiences seeking top quality content they can watch anytime, anywhere," said Michael Dutcher, Vice-President of Programming and Media Content for WhereverTV.

"WhereverTV is transitioning from a development to operational company and, in doing, so we have refined our 2018 business model," said Edward D. Ciofani, CEO. "Our business model calls for content acquisition from around the world, exclusive content development, Major Marketing Alliances, similar to the announced Google Chromecast for Latin America and major marketing initiatives including social media marketing. We are pleased to kick off the New Year with Vibrant TV."

He went on to say, "There are a lot of content providers (channel providers) around the world that offer a uniquely diversified perspective of cultures, travel and lifestyle content. Vibrant TV's content will excite, entertain and captivate our viewers and fits perfectly with our goals of providing the best content from the best producers from around the world."

About Vibrant TV:

Vibrant TV is a multi-platform network presenting a wide array of award-winning entertainment from around the globe in English including comedy, sports, drama, reality, lifestyle, family, action-adventure, travel, and more. With satellite origination from Galaxy 23, Vibrant TV is an advertiser-supported broadcast service dedicated to quality programming in English from producers and broadcasters worldwide.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation (Symbol: TVTV)

Founded in 2007, WhereverTV is the next generation subscription television service providing consumers with live-streaming, genre-specific, and in-language viewing choices from around the world, delivered to anywhere in the world, and through any internet enabled device. WhereverTV provides an economically beneficial and completely versatile alternative to traditional cable and satellite services, with the added benefits of personalization and portability. Also known as Internet TV, WhereverTV delivers content, shows, and events to SmartTVs and digital media receivers including: iPhone, iPad, Android Smartphone and TabletPCs. The WhereverTV patented IPG platform enables subscribers to access licensed content from content providers from around the world. The customer viewing experiences are based on customer location (geo-targeting) and content/digital-rights management contracts. Apps are presently available for free in App Stores for iOS (Apple) and Android devices. DVR functionality to record your shows and view later is presently in the works. Please visit: www.wherever.tv, for more info.

