Aermoo: Make the Impossible Adventure Be Possible

HONG KONG, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The rugged smartphone brand from Russia, Aermoo (https://www.aermoo.com/), has been growing in popularity among the outdoor enthusiasts recently. As an emerging brand, how does it receivesuch a warm response worldwide? Established on the concept of "Challenge Impossible.", Aermoo brings people closer to the marvels of nature with powerful electronic products and demonstrates a greater sense of social responsibility by sponsoring many social adventure groups. The company aims to makes the 'impossible be possible'.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/630993/Aermoo_Challenge_Impossible.jpg

A video aboutAermoo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RaG5b9WRSOs

Brand Concept: Challenge Impossible

While the branch of Aermoo Mobile originated in Russia,Aermoo focuses its brand concept of "ChallengeImpossible ". Like outdoor adventurers who enjoychallengingthe limits of life, Aermoo challenges the impossible bycreating breathtaking rugged smartphones, as well. Designed by German designers, the rugged phones aremade from aircraft-grade aluminum alloyand engineered tothe military-grade precision, embracing both a charming appearance outside and strong collocation inside. Aermoo subverts the bulky image of the traditional rugged mobile phone completely.

Product Series: Rugged Smartphones and Accessories

Being obsessed with exploring nature, Aermoo has released several professional rugged smartphones. Among which two products have to be mentioned. They include IP68, the Ingress Protection (IP) rating system,with waterproof and dustproof specially designed for the outdoor adventure enthusiasts. Complete tools are installed to the device such as SOS, PTT, Compass, GPS, Glonass, Gyroscope etc.

Aermoo M1 --- Aermoo M1 equips 5.2'FHD screen, 21MP Sonycamera and 5580mAh large battery powered by the octa-core Helio P25 processor. The powerful performance is embraced by an elegance body made of aerospace grade aluminum alloy that's sturdy enough to crack the walnuts, let alone defensing falling. Meanwhile, 6GB RAM matching with 64GB ROM speeds up the operating as well as provides ample space for storage. Visit the link for more details about M1: http://bit.ly/2DOHrse

Custom Rugged Phone: Game of Thrones

Referring to the personalized phone, Aermoo believesit is the first manufacturer to offer custom-made rugged smartphone customization in the world. It pays a tribute to the classic teleplay, Game of Thrones, and provides a custom back shell service for the fandom. However, not only does Aermooprovidethe cover design of Game of Thrones, but also supports a DIY service that clients can print any text they want on the rear cover.

Sponsorship Events

"Where there's the hero, there is the Aermoo."is the principle of Aermoo. Aermoo pays respect to people who are crazy about adventure to challenge extreme life. Coinciding with this, many outdoor adventure teams have partnered with Aermoo to make a difference on the journey. Risk Weekend, Drift Racing, Highwaymonks and World Life are partnerswith them. They travel or race worldwide then share their joyful time with multifunctional Aermoo M1. What a meaningful sponsorship for Aermoo to witness brave men discovering the majestyof nature!

Videoabout the sponsorship events:

Risk Weekend: http://bit.ly/2Dv7EhK

Challenge impossible, make impossible be possible. Consumers can look forward to more powerful products from Aermooin the future.

For more information, please contactAermoo SNS:

Facebook (English): https://www.facebook.com/aermoomobile

