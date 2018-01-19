The latest market research report by Technavio on the global cholera vaccines marketpredicts a CAGR of close to 10% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180119005714/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global cholera vaccines market 2018-2022 under their healthcare and life sciences library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global cholera vaccines market by product (shanchol, DUKORAL, and vaxchora) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global cholera vaccines market, according to Technavio healthcare and life sciences researchers:

Lack of proper sanitation and consumption of contaminated food: a major market driver

In 2017, the shanchol segment dominated the market by occupying almost 50% share

EMEA dominated the global cholera vaccines market with 38% share in 2017

Pax Vax, Sanofi, And Valneva are the leading players in the market

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Lack of proper sanitation and consumption of contaminated food: a major market driver

One of the most common causes of cholera is contaminated food and water. Countries in Asia and Africa lack proper sanitation and hygiene which is a major concern as this has increased the risk of cholera in such regions. The lack of proper sanitation and consumption of contaminated food will drive the market growth for cholera vaccines in these regions.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

EMEA: largest cholera vaccines market

Due to the high prevalence of cholera in Africa, EMEA is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Healthcare systems in Africa are anxiously looking to prevent the outbreak of cholera.

According to Imran Mushtaq, a senior analyst at Technavio for research on vaccines, "Apart from the measures taken by the healthcare systems in Africa, the demand for vaccines from people traveling from Europe to other parts of the world where the risk is high has also contributed significantly towards the growth of the market."

Competitive landscape

The global cholera vaccines market is dominated by shanchol, which is manufactured by Sanofi. Sanofi is the market leader, followed by Valvena and Pax Vax. Vaxchora, which is manufactured by Pax Vax has an opportunity for growth as it is one of the most adopted travel vaccines for cholera in the US.

Get a sample copy of the global cholera vaccines market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing vaccines research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180119005714/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com