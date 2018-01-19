SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new cost benefit analysis study on the specialty chemicals industry'. A well-known specialty chemicals manufacturing company with a considerable number of manufacturing units spread across economies was facing difficulties in evaluating the influence of each cost driver on the overall cost of the products and services. The client also wanted to identify the gaps that had to be bridged to increase the uptake of prices.

According to the procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "The increase in technological innovations and chemical proficiency are expected to fuel the growth of the chemicals industry in the coming years."

In the chemicals industry, leading specialty chemical companies are looking at leveraging the use of cost-benefit analysis studies. This is because cost-benefit analysis studies help firms reduce expenditures across the supply chain and meet the rising demand of the customers. Our cost benefit analysis solutions also help the specialty chemicals manufacturing firms in gaining a deeper understanding of the cost structure for sourcing and supply chain activities.

The cost benefit analysis solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the specialty chemicals manufacturing client in gathering information based on pricing through quantitative and scenario-based cost modeling. The solutions provided also included recommendations to implement a lowest cost mix model to reduce operational costs and calculate the impact of each cost driver on the overall cost.

The cost benefit analysis solutions offered benefits that helped the client to:

Reduce costs and enhance their overall operational efficiency

Gain a complete image of the cost developments within the specialty chemicals space

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

