The global probiotic cosmetic products market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% from 2018-2022, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

Global probiotic cosmetic products market segmentation by product and end-user

Technavio's report on the global probiotic cosmetic products market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by product, including probiotic skin care products and other probiotic cosmetic products. As projected in 2017, more than 95% of the market share originated from probiotic skin care products. The probiotic skin care products are widely available in the market and they are not harmful to the skin and treat various skin concerns.

Based on end-user, the global probiotic cosmetic products market has been segmented into individuals and others. As of 2017, almost 77% of the market share came from individuals. The others segment includes salons, spas, and beauty clinics.

"Probiotic cosmetic products are available in different categories such as skincare, haircare, and color cosmetics. Vendors are primarily concentrating on skincare products such as cleansers, moisturizers, face creams, and anti-aging products. Probiotic ingredients used in cosmetic products help in healing different beauty concerns such as wrinkles, fine lines, acne, and uneven tone. The active microorganisms present in probiotic ingredients used in cosmetic products help in improving the skin," says Manjunath Reddy, a senior analyst at Technavio for cosmetics and toiletry research.

Global probiotic cosmetic products market: competitive vendor landscape

The global probiotic cosmetic products market is predicted to become moderately competitive by 2022. The vendors operating in this market are investing in building brands and R&D to provide better and innovative products. The global probiotic cosmetic products market is capital intensive and technology driven. This is due to the highly advanced and technological healthcare products that are provided by the vendors. The vendors in the market differentiate themselves based on quality, innovations, and regulatory compliances that are adhered by them.

The report also provides a detailed analysis of the top players and their contributions in terms of product, market size, and regions covered in the global probiotic cosmetic products market.

