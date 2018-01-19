TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/18 -- American Potash Corp. has announced a name change to New Tech Lithium Corp. Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol on Monday, January 22, 2018.Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

American Potash Corp. a annonce un changement de nom a New Tech Lithium Corp. Les actions commenceront a etre negociees sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole le lundi 22 janvier 2018.Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Effective Date/Date effective: Le 22 janvier/January 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- New Symbol/Nouveau symbole: NTM ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- New CUSIP/Nouveau CUSIP: 64886R105 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN/Nouveau ISIN: CA64886R1055 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340

Listings@thecse.com

www.thecse.com



