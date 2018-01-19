The latest market research report by Technavio on the global urine collection devices market predicts a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global urine collection devices market by product (urinary catheters and urine collection accessories), by end-user (hospitals, clinics, home-care, diagnostic laboratories, and ASCs), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global urine collection devices market, according to Technavio healthcare and life sciences researchers:

Increasing prevalence of CKD: a major market driver

In 2017, the urine catheters segment dominated the market by occupying almost 78% share

The Americas dominated the global urine collection devices market with around 53% share in 2017

Cook Medical, Medline Industries, Medtronic, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are some of the players in the market

Increasing prevalence of CKD is one of the major factors driving the global urine collection devices market. The kidneys are extremely important organs. They are made up of many nephrons that filter blood. Kidney diseases such as CKD attack the nephrons, damage the kidneys, and impair their ability to filter blood. Therefore, this leads to the accumulation of fluid waste in the body that causes several complications. Some of the symptoms of CDK include high blood pressure (BP), changes in the volume and the number of times the urine is passed, and changes in the appearance of urine.

Americas: largest urine collection devices market

In 2017, the Americas contributed around 53% of the share of the global urine collection devices market. The Americas dominated the global urine collection devices market due to its favorable reimbursement scenario and increasing number of surgeries. The increase in the aging population and the increased prevalence of CKD and urinary bladder disorders are the other factors that are contributing to the growth of the market in the region.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research onurology devices, "The availability of developed healthcare infrastructure with improved designs and structures, the reimbursements offered by Medicare for several urological diseases, and the changing lifestyle of the people are propelling the growth of the market in the Americas."

Competitive landscape

The competition in the global urine collection devices market is intense because of the presence of many global and regional vendors. Vendors are concentrating on increasing their market share. The local vendors are restricted to a region and thus, have robust sales and service networks. The competition among the vendors is increasing as the local vendors are expanding through collaborations and strategic alliances to improve their product portfolios and expand their geographic footprint.

