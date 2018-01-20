sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 20.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

36,80 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A1T83K ISIN: US09238E1047 Ticker-Symbol: 6BH 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKHAWK NETWORK HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLACKHAWK NETWORK HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,889
37,037
19.01.
36,80
37,00
19.01.
20.01.2018 | 00:33
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. - HAWK

BALA CYNWYD, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2018 / Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. ("Blackhawk" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: HAWK) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the sale of the Company to Silver Lake and P2 Capital Partners ("Silver Lake").

Click here to learn more http://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/blackhawk-network-holdings-inc-nasdaq-hawk/, or call: 877-534-2590. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Under the terms of the transaction, Blackhawk shareholders will receive only $45.25 in cash for each share of Blackhawk stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Board of Blackhawk breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders and whether Silver Lake is underpaying for the Company. The transaction may undervalue the Company and would result in a loss for many Blackhawk shareholders. For example, shares of Blackhawk stock have traded at $47.35 per share and an analyst has set a price target for Blackhawk stock at $51.00 per share.

If you own shares of Blackhawk stock and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire or Evan J. Smith, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, LLC, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 510, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, by visiting http://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/blackhawk-network-holdings-inc-nasdaq-hawk/, or calling toll free 877-LEGAL-90.

Brodsky & Smith, LLC is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE