Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2018) - eXeBlock Technology Corporation (CSE: XBLK) (the "Company" or "eXeBlock") is pleased to provide a clarification to its news release dated November 15, 2017.

Clarification of Pooling Arrangement and Hold Period

The Company would like to clarify the terms of the pooling arrangement and hold period applicable to the common shares of the Company issued upon the exchange of subscription receipts subscribed for pursuant to the non-brokered private placement that closed on October 4 and 6, 2017, respectively (the "Exchanged Shares"). The Exchanged Shares are subject to the following pooling arrangement and hold period:

The Exchange Shares are subject to a voluntary pooling arrangement. This arrangement provides that the Exchange Shares will be held in trust with the Company's transfer agent, National Issuer Services Ltd., and released from the pooling arrangement as follows: 25% of the Exchanged Shares were released on November 16, 2017, which was the date on which the common shares of the Company were listed for trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange (the "Listing Date");

25% of the Exchanged Shares will be released on February 16, 2018 (the date that is 3 months following the Listing Date);

25% of the Exchanged Shares will be released on May 16, 2018 (the date that is 6 months following the Listing Date); and

25% of the Exchanged Shares will be released on August 16, 2018 (the date that is 9 months following the Listing Date). Pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Exchanged Shares are subject to a hold period expiring on February 5 or 7, 2018, respectively. After the expiry of this hold period, the Exchanged Shares are freely tradeable and can be sold without a prospectus exemption.

Prospectus

For more information regarding the Company, including among other things, its business, management, use of proceeds from the subscription receipt financing that closed in October 2017, and capitalization, refer to the Company's prospectus dated November 9, 2017 filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR www.sedar.com and on the Canadian Securities Exchange's ("CSE") website.

About eXeBlock Technology Corporation

eXeBlock is a designer of custom, state-of-the-art blockchain based software applications that provide profitable, secure and efficient solutions to businesses and markets globally. eXeBlock is one of the first Canadian public companies focused on the development of disruptive decentralized applications (DApps) using blockchain technology.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company with respect to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

There are a number of important risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such risk factors include, among others, the Company's limited operating history and expected continued operating losses; failure of the Company's business strategy; inherent risks of the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry; system failures and security risks; government regulation; need for additional financing requirements and access to capital; reliance on key and qualified personnel; dependence on third party relationships; insurance; competition; and intellectual property. Other factors include risks associated with the marketing and sale of securities; dilution; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors; and the volatility of the Company's common share price and volume. For a fuller discussion of risk factors, refer to the Company's prospectus dated November 9, 2017 filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR www.sedar.com and on the CSE's website.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material risk factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing risk factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression of its business objectives, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these risk factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

