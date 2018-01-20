Technavio's latest market research report on the global geared motors and drives marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180120005045/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global geared motors and drives market 2018-2022 under their industrial automation library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

One of the key factors resulting in the growth of the geared motors and drives market is the increasing demand for geared motors and drives in the food and beverage industry. Owing to the rising population and regulatory compliances regarding food safety, quality, and hygiene have put extra pressure on manufacturers to adapt their equipment accordingly.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging market trends driving the global geared motors and drives market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Emergence of magnetic gearboxes

Emergence of direct drive motors

Incorporation of additive manufacturing in motor production

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Emergence of magnetic gearboxes

A magnetic gear uses a permanent magnet to transfer torque from an input shaft to an output shaft without any mechanical contact. Hostile environments and high-speed applications where gearboxes are subjected to high shock and vibration, magnetic gearboxes are primarily used. Magnetic gearboxes are finding increasing application in wind turbines, as wind turbines that use mechanical gearbox are subjected to varying wind speed, which results in torque in gearbox to exceed design parameters. With the use of magnetic gear, no direct contact is established in between two magnetic gear rotors, which prevents mechanical problems even when the torque exceeds the design limit.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automation, "Companies and universities are coming up with innovations in magnetic gears. For example, the Texas A&M University conducted research on magnetic gear integration with an axial field electric machine. AMT, which is a technology developer focused on magnetics, developed a prototype magnetic cycloid gearbox."

Emergence of direct drive motors

Motors that transmit power directly without the use of gears, pulleys, chains, or belts are known as direct drive motors. The direct drive motors are still in its initial stage and have to gain commercial acceptance. Direct drive motors are expected to replace geared motors due to the rising focus toward energy efficiency in industries and the growing environmental regulation on carbon emission during the forecast period.

Incorporation of additive manufacturing in motor production

With the help of additive manufacturing in industries, it has moved from the prototype stage to the stage where mass production of different products is taking place. Additive manufacturing is a less expensive way to produce products and an easy way to manufacture complex parts.

A considerable amount of research is taking place to improve additive manufacturing technology. To create parts for electric motors, researchers from the Technical University of Chemnitz in Germany are using multi-material additive printing to reduce weight of the vehicle and increase the power density. Also, Bodine Electric Company is using additive manufacturing in gearmotor design and manufacturing.

Browse Related Reports:

Water Desalination Pumps Market In EMEA 2017-2021

Global Soft Starter Market 2017-2021

Global Screw Pumps Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180120005045/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com