The global industrial vibration sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 11% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report categorizes the global industrial vibration sensor market by end-user, including process industries and discrete industries. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: ability to perform real-time and remote measurement

The high growth rate of smart factories will create a huge opportunity for sensing technologies in various industries. The advantage of using sensing technologies is that they ensure the accuracy of the specifications and maintain consistency in production. Apart from accuracy and consistency, sensing technologies help in ensuring the safety of the equipment as well as the industrial environment which leads to higher production rates, lower wastage and ensure better quality control, and minimal downtime.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automationresearch, "For industrial production and manufacturing units, vibrating sensing technologies have become indispensable. Engineers must pay more attention to the hazards of high-frequency and low-frequency vibrations, where high precision is necessary. The sensors possess characteristics such as high resolution, faster response time, higher sensitivity, and ability to take real-time measurements."

Market trend: developments in laser interferometry

With developments in laser interferometry, good opportunities have emerged for vibration sensors that are used in covering a variety of motion quantities, and different shock and sinusoidal parameters. High-performance vibration sensors help in achieving high accuracy of measurements. The demand for vibration and shock measurements are increasing due to international traceability. The high demand for sensing technology is also due to the recommendations and regulations on industrial operations ensuring the products quality, condition, and safety.

Market challenge: availability of other vibration measuring devices

To substitute vibrating sensors, a wide variety of vibration analysis and monitoring equipment are available. Software that can perform vibration analysis is also available along with sensing technologies and other measuring devices. Some of the common devices that are available are sensor tags, vibration recorders, vibration meters, and vibration measurement system. Such availability of other vibration measuring systems and software will reduce the revenue generated by industrial vibration sensor manufacturers. Development of interferometry such as multicomponent exciter combined with multiaxial laser interferometry is expected to drive the global industrial vibration sensor market in the forecast period.

Some of the players in the market are:

ABB

Analog Devices

OMRON

SKF

TE Connectivity

