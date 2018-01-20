Technavio's latest market research report on the global switchgear contractor and relay marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The top two emerging market trends driving the global switchgear contractor and relay market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Mobile substation: solution for provisional needs

Improved substation performance and space savings

Mobile substation: solution for provisional needs

Mobile substations are used in catering to temporary and offshore needs, which enables utilities to restore electricity services to customers during outages efficiently. Mobile substations are efficient in functioning as they can be up-and-running within 24 hours of arrival. A hybrid switch gear is a compact and flexible substation, which proves to be beneficial as they can be installed inside limited space.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for unit operations, "Mobile substations are currently being used in countries such as India. The components include capacitive voltage detector, surge arresters, hybrid switchgear modules, power transformers, and a local control cubicle for hybrid switchgear."

Improved substation performance and space savings

Substations play a major role in catering to end-user demands economically and should meet specifications such as high reliability, reduced time of installation, less space requirement, less maintenance, cost-effective, and ecofriendly. Requirements such as occupied space, environment, and availability are considered before the construction of new substations. Many substations are currently functioning have surpassed their operational lives. One-to-one replacement of conventional AIS components such as disconnectors and circuit-breakers involve high cost. To minimize the cost and time of installation, the equipment has to be installed on the same structure.

