In our China Stock Market Outlook 2018 released some two months ago we said China's stock market arrived at critical juncture. This is what we concluded: What we are saying is that 3300 points should hold. If that materializes we are convinced China's stock market outlook will be strongly bullish in 2018. Now, two months later, we get a very bullish confirmation from China's stock market (Shanghai ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...